Meet Idris Elba's struggling DJ in first look at Netflix's Turn Up Charlie

The Sexiest Man Alive is now a struggling DJ — but he’s still sexy.

Idris Elba‘s upcoming Netflix series Turn Up Charlie debuted first-look photos of the Luther star’s new brainchild: Charlie, “a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter.”

Elba, who is actually in the club DJing when he’s not acting or shooting down James Bond rumors, is shown in his element. Other pics reveal more embarrassing gigs, like his stained tux shirt in what seems to be a prom or wedding DJ booth.

Also seen are actors Frankie Hervey (playing Charlie’s daughter, Gabby), Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly, Covert Affairs), and JJ Feild (The Romanoffs, Austenland). Meanwhile, the guest star roster includes Angela Griffin, Guz Khan, Jocelyn Jee Esein, Jade Anouka, Cameron King, and Dustin Demri-Burns.

Nick Wall/Netflix

Nick Wall/Netflix

Nick Wall/Netflix

Nick Wall/Netflix

Elba co-created Turn Up Charlie with Gary Reich. Both will executive produce with Tristram Shapeero, who directs the series with Matt Lipsey.

In addition to photos, Netflix also gave us a release date: Turn Up Charlie will bow on the streaming platform on Friday, March 15.

