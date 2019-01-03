Donald Trump's new Game of Thrones meme proves he doesn't watch show

HBO, he’s doing it again.

Donald Trump posted a new Game of Thrones-inspired meme in support of his border wall.

The president is currently locked in a battle with Democrats in Congress over funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, a standoff which has led to a government shutdown. Here’s the new image:

Of course, as true GoT fans know, the show already has a wall — or rather, The Wall — and its history serves as a rebuke to Trump’s immigration policy (something the administration would know if they actually watched the show rather than seemingly just used its popularity to create viral social media posts).

In creator George R.R. Martin’s novels and the HBO series, the 700-foot Wall protected Westeros from the undead winter demons of the icy North. Yet it was also used to cruelly deny sanctuary to the North’s human Wildling population — an anti-immigration policy one of the show’s heroic protagonists, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), fought to end. Also, The Wall was ultimately ineffective, with the Army of the Dead breaking through in season 7.

HBO

Previously, HBO told Trump to knock it off after his first play on GoT‘s marketing tagline surfaced in November to announce sanctions against Iran.

At the time, HBO released in a statement: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

Admittedly, this new image is probably partly the media’s own fault since we all fell for writing about the GoT poster spotted in the president’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

We’ve reached out to HBO to see if the network has anything to say this time.

The GoT team are not exactly Trump fans. Back in November, star Maisie Williams weighed in on Twitter with a reply to the poster: “Not today,” invoking Arya Stark’s famous lesson from swordmaster Syrio Forel on what we say to death.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, simply wrote: “Ew.”

Previously, A Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin said Trump reminds him of the tale’s immature and sadistic teen villain Joffrey Baratheon.

“I think Joffrey is now the king in America,” Martin said last year. “And he’s grown up just as petulant and irrational as he was when he was 13 in the books.”

EW was on the GoT set on Election Day in 2016, and one of the show’s writers at the time objected to the popular Joffrey comparison. “People keep writing that his election is ‘just like Game of Thrones.’ F— you. Even Joffrey spoke in articulate sentences. I prefer Westeros, where politics makes sense.”

Game of Thrones returns in April.

Related content: