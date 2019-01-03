Ruby Rose's Batwoman gets CW pilot order with Game of Thrones director

The CW’s Batwoman project is going to the next level — and a big name from Game of Thrones is getting on board.

The network has given a pilot pickup order to Batwoman, starring Ruby Rose, who first appeared as the character in the network’s DC crossover event last month.

Emmy-winning director David Nutter will helm the pilot. Nutter is best known for his work on Thrones, where he helmed episodes such as “The Rains of Castamere” (a.k.a. The Red Wedding episode) and has multiple episodes coming up in the show’s final season. Nutter is also know around Hollywood as “the pilot whisperer” as he’s credited with directing numerous successful pilots that were eventually picked up to series. His pilot credits include the first episodes of The CW’s The Flash and Arrow, along with shows such as The Mentalist, Supernatural, Without a Trace, and Smallville.

Here’s the official description for the pilot which, if greenlit to series, would be TV’s first lesbian superhero show: “Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place) will serve as showrunner and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns are executive producers.

Batwoman will be under consideration for a series order for next season.

