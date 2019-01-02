WWE personality 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at 76

On Wednesday, the WWE announced on its website that longtime wrestling personality Gene Okerlund had died at the age of 76. The organization declined to reveal how or when Okerlund had died, but said, “WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.”

Okerlund, who was nicknamed “Mean Gene” by wrestler-turned-Minnesota-governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura, started out his broadcasting career by interviewing the stars of the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association in the ’80s before moving to the World Wrestling Federation (later renamed WWE) in 1984.

In addition to interviews with wrestlers like Ventura, Hulk Hogan, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Okerlund displayed his talents in other areas. He was also a ringside commentator and an occasional musician. He sang the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985, and even contributed a cover of “Tutti Frutti” to WWE’s The Wrestling Album that same year.

After news broke of Okerlund’s death, wrestlers from Hogan to the Iron Sheik tweeted out their condolences and memories. Triple H called him “A voice and soundtrack to an entire era of our industry.”

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

I’m so heart broken to hear of the passing of Mean Gene!! Thank you Gene for the laughs, advice, and most of a wonderful friendship! #wwe. #legend. #friend pic.twitter.com/hM7E9VoDIa — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) January 2, 2019

Here's an early xmas gift for everyone fake working by just checking Twitter all day: Top 5 all-time '80s WWF moment via the legendary and iconic Mean Gene Okerlund. Where is this man's Emmy? pic.twitter.com/BR0stfmcOB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 21, 2018

Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away. As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice.

Condolences to his friends and family. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene! A voice that was powerful and as easy to recognize as any in the business. Gene was always the friendliest and nicest guy to me. Thx for the memories my friend. pic.twitter.com/WokzDQ5dtl — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean Gene. The Greatest that ever did it. Thanks for the memories. #RIPMeanGene pic.twitter.com/PtI92xAdhq — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019

RIP Mean @TheGeneOkerlund He was always such a pleasant, awesome man and I’m glad to have had the pleasure of knowing him. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends. #meangeneokerlund #rip — ☆ Ashley Massaro ☆ (@ashleymassaro11) January 2, 2019

I was always a big mean gene fan, as a character and much more importantly, as a person. We should say positive things about good people more often. never know when you won’t get another chance. #RIPMeanGene — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 2, 2019

If you met @TheGeneOkerlund

You knew how special he was

The voice of generations

Thank you Mean Gene

Call the hotline and

Celebrate his life pic.twitter.com/xDT6M2y1dA — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of our friend, Mean Gene Okerlund.

I'll always remember Gene with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand and always wanting to help. His was "The Voice" of @WWE RIP Gene. pic.twitter.com/tgS1Yy3VpA — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 2, 2019