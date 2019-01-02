WWE personality 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at 76

FilmMagic
placeholder
Christian Holub
January 02, 2019 at 12:04 PM EST

On Wednesday, the WWE announced on its website that longtime wrestling personality Gene Okerlund had died at the age of 76. The organization declined to reveal how or when Okerlund had died, but said, “WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.”

Okerlund, who was nicknamed “Mean Gene” by wrestler-turned-Minnesota-governor Jesse “The Body” Ventura, started out his broadcasting career by interviewing the stars of the Minnesota-based American Wrestling Association in the ’80s before moving to the World Wrestling Federation (later renamed WWE) in 1984.

In addition to interviews with wrestlers like Ventura, Hulk Hogan, and “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Okerlund displayed his talents in other areas. He was also a ringside commentator and an occasional musician. He sang the national anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985, and even contributed a cover of “Tutti Frutti” to WWE’s The Wrestling Album that same year.

After news broke of Okerlund’s death, wrestlers from Hogan to the Iron Sheik tweeted out their condolences and memories. Triple H called him “A voice and soundtrack to an entire era of our industry.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now