Gillian Anderson gives Asa Butterfield a Sex Education in trailer for Netflix comedy series

“I’ve noticed you’re pretending to masturbate and I was wondering if you wanted to talk about it.” Yup, that’s Gillian Anderson talking to her on-screen son about self-pleasure.

Netflix’s new trailer for Sex Education, a new British comedy series, brings plenty more of these awkward gags about scrotums and using clarinets in a provocative manner. Anderson plays Jean, the “sex guru” mother to Asa Butterfield‘s Otis, a kid wrangled into becoming a reluctant teen sex therapist for all those hopeless kids at his high school. Too bad he’s also a bit hopeless.

At least he learned how to talk about sex from the best.

Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn and executive produced by Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor. Despite the sex jokes, the trailer presents a show with an important message about acceptance and embracing one’s identity.

“You can’t choose who you are attracted to. You can’t engineer a relationship,” Otis says. “You are who you are. Don’t let anyone take that away from you.”

Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee-Lou Wood, and Connor Swindells also star in the eight-episode series, which drops on Netflix this Jan. 11.

