Aunt Jocasta is back on Outlander this Sunday

Lynette Rice
January 02, 2019 at 06:30 PM EST

Aunt Jocasta, your help is needed!

In this Sunday’s episode of Outlander titled “The Deep Heart’s Core,” Maria Doyle Kennedy reprises her role as Aunt Jocasta, who remained at River Run while Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) went off and began their North Carolina adventure. Now Jamie requires her assistance because he has a very important mission to complete for his daughter!

Aimee Spinks/STARZ

In the meantime, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) tries to settle into her new life on Fraser’s Ridge, but she remains bereft over the assault by Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). And a horrible misunderstanding leads to poor Roger (Richard Rankin) suffering a bad blow — or two. Or three. Ouch. Here are several new images from episode 410.

Aimee Spinks/STARZ
Aimee Spinks/STARZ
Mark Mainz/STARZ
Mark Mainz/STARZ
Aimee Spinks/STARZ

Try to catch the episode early on the Starz app, Sassenachs: Balfe will once again vie for the best actress prize at the Globe Globes Sunday on NBC. This is her fourth nomination!

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

