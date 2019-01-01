Marvel's The Punisher season 2 teaser sends Frank Castle back to work

The Punisher isn’t canceled… yet. No, we still don’t have a season 2 premiere date… yet. Yes, we do have the first teaser.

An extended rundown released back in December of all the upcoming 2019 titles revealed Netflix’s Marvel spin-off for Frank Castle will return sometime in January, news that was accompanied by the most minute snippet of footage. Here, we don’t see Frank’s face, but we do see the skull.

The video, released over social media on New Year’s Day, sees Frank holding that official presidential pardon, which he received per his agreement with Homeland Security at the end of last season. His only condition was to essentially disappear. Now he’s burning that pardon because, as the tease goes, it’s time to get “back to work.”

In season 2, Frank will be outside of New York traveling across America when he encounters a mysterious grifter, Amy Bendix (Giorgia Whigham). Unable to stand aside and watch a young girl be attacked, he intervenes, thereby entangling himself in the shadowy forces that stalk her. Ben Barnes is also back this season as Billy Russo, a.k.a. comic book villain Jigsaw, though newcomer Josh Stewart will play another antagonist by the name of John Pilgrim, a Christian fundamentalist with a dark rage ready to spring out.

Netflix officially canceled three of its other Marvel series — Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Daredevil — which leaves the fate of Jessica Jones and The Punisher on uneasy terrain. For now, Frank still has work to do.

