Stranger Things season 3 gets July premiere date: 'One summer can change everything'

Prepare for a strange Fourth of July in 2019!

Stranger Things season 3 will premiere July 4, 2019, Netflix announced via a New Years’ Eve-themed video when the clock struck midnight on New Years Day. Similar to how season 2 was released and set around Halloween, the highly-anticipated third season will take place during the summer — specifically the summer of 1985.

Watch the throwback premiere date announcement featuring old Dick Clark footage above, and check out the new poster below, which promises that “one summer can change everything.”

Netflix

At this point, not much is known about the plot of the upcoming eight-episode season. In December, the streaming service revealed the season’s episode titles, and in August, star David Harbour teased that the season draws on the Chevy Chase comedy Fletch.

“The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies,” Harbour told Variety of the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer. “And Fletch is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn’t expect from Stranger Things and you wouldn’t expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn’t expect from a darker season.’”

Furthermore, we also know that the season will introduce a new setting — Starcourt, Hawkins’ new mall — thanks to the sly teaser trailer/mall commercial featuring Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (new cast member Maya Hawke) that was released last summer.

In the depth of winter, the summer feels like a long ways away, but Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland promised it would be “worth the wait” at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in August. “It’s a handcrafted show,” Holland said. “The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

In the meantime, you can check out EW’s season 2 recaps and ideas for improving the show in the upcoming season.

Stranger Things returns July 9, 2019 on Netflix.

Related content: