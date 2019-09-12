The Morning Show gives viewers an in-depth look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of daybreak television. The series kicks off when Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is left to pick up the pieces after her cohost of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired following allegations of sexual misconduct. Reese Witherspoon also stars as Bradley Jackson, a local West Virginia reporter who finds herself in Alex’s orbit after a viral video brings her to the Morning Show’s soundstage.

Nov. 1, Apple TV+

Read more about The Morning Show in EW’s October cover story.