A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials

One countdown, so many places to watch.

A number of networks are looking back on 2018 and counting down to midnight with a variety of musical performances and more. Below, see who’s helping you ring in 2019.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Brian Bowen Smith/FOX; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Bobby Bank/WireImage

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: ABC

WHO: Ryan Seacrest hosts the 47th anniversary of this NYE institution, his 13th year at the helm, with live Times Square reporting from Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ciara as host of the West Coast Hollywood Party; Lucy Hale will return to host the 3rd annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans. Performances include: Christina Aguilera, Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, and Weezer.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: CNN, CNN.com

WHO: CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and longtime friend Andy Cohen are back for their second year together on the news network’s NYE special. At 12:30 a.m. ET, Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon join from New Orleans for the Central Time Zone countdown. The show will also feature CNN correspondents and Hollywood stars around the country and world to help ring in the new year.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square

WHEN: 8-10 p.m. and 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed)

WHERE: Fox

WHO: Steve Harvey returns for the network’s second annual NYE broadcast. He’s once again joined by Maria Menounos, who got married on last year’s show (see above video).

Performers include: Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We

Celebrity appearances include: Ken Jeong, Kenan Thompson, and the FOX NFL SUNDAY Team (Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson)

NBC’s New Year’s Eve

WHEN: 10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (ET/PT)

WHERE: NBC

WHO: Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen host live from Times Square in New York with Leslie Jones; Keith Urban will perform live from Nashville and host the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve from Nashville’s Bicentennial State Park.

Performers include Jennifer Lopez, Diana Ross, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, and Andy Grammer.

Celebrity appearances include: Chrissy Metz, Jaimie Alexander, Howie Mandel, Melissa Rivers, Ryan Eggold, Wanda Sykes, Johnny Weir, Carson Kressley, and many more.

