Absolutely Fabulous star June Whitfield dies at age 93

Absolutely Fabulous star June Whitfield has died at age 93. According to the BBC, the actress’s agent said she died peacefully on Friday night.

Raised in the London neighborhood of Streatham, Whitfield’s many screen credits included the 1972 comedy film Carry On Abroad and the long-running U.K. sitcoms Terry and June and Absolutely Fabulous. In the latter, the actress played the befuddled mother of Jennifer Saunders’ monstrous publicist Edina Monsoon and the grandmother of Julia Sawalha’s studious Saffron. Whitfield was made a Dame in 2017.

Those who have paid tribute to Whitfield include Sawalha, Call the Midwife actress Miranda Hart, and Baby Driver director Edgar Wright.

“Thank you #damejunewhitfield, for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity,” wrote Sawalha on Twitter. “I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my adoration. You were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran.”

“So very sad,” wrote Hart. “I once sent a letter to many actors as a budding (I mean desperate) comedy actor to ask for sponsorship for the Edinburgh Festival. Dame June replied. Fifteen years later when I met her she had all my letters and the notes of the show she sponsored. I cried then too.”

“RIP June Whitfield, telly legend and star of Carry On, Ab Fab and Terry & June,” wrote Wright. “May you rest on an eternal sun lounger forever.”

