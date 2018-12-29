How to watch all the endings of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch with no fuss

Have you chased the Bandersnatch down a rabbit hole into the maze that is Netflix’s interactive Black Mirror film? If so, here’s a quick FYI for your binging pleasure.

By now you probably know there are a trillion narrative various to the story of Bandersnatch, which follows Stefan, an aspiring video game programmer hoping to create an adaptation of a controversial book by an author who ended up going mad and beheading his wife in the process. Like the book and the game, Bandersnatch is a choose-your-own adventure watching experience in which the viewer (that’s you) chooses which path the main character (played by Dunkirk‘s Fionn Whitehead) takes.

As such, there are five main endings to this story and it may seem like a chore to keep looping back to make different decisions until you discover them all. But, as the folks at Vulture found in that regard, it’s best to do nothing.

When the viewers are prompted with decisions, you have a finite amount of time to choose your answer — and once you choose, you don’t have the luxury of rewinding to change it. But, if you do nothing, Netflix will make the decision for you. Sometimes it will be the wrong answer, but it will lead you down to one of its multiple conclusions, like what happens when Stefan accepts a job at Tuckersoft or what happens when he finds a mysterious message on his computer screen.

If you decide to keep going and not opting to head to the end credits, it will keep making decisions for you until you’ve seen all the main story endings.

Yes, it will take some time, well beyond that marketed 90-minute runtime.

