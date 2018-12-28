Jimmy Fallon faces off against Fortnite pro Ninja in GoldenEye 007

Normally a video game challenge between Jimmy Fallon and a professional Fortnite player like Game Award winner Ninja would end in misery and despair for the late-night host. But this is the Retro Game Challenge on The Tonight Show.

Conan O’Brien is usually the one with the video game bits. With Clueless Gamer, he sits down with celebrities to play and comment on games they don’t know much about. Here, Fallon introduces Ninja to games the 27-year-old internet personality probably doesn’t play on the reg.

Fallon definitely struggles against Ninja, even as they go back to basics with Pong and Super Nintendo’s Mario Kart, but GoldenEye 007 is Fallon’s game. Somehow, miraculously, the Tonight Show funnyman fights his way to the top, all because Ninja makes a fatal error in declaring the next kill will claim victory.

Then Fallon immediately starts losing again as they play Rocket League.

This is, like, what Ninja does for a living, though. He wears a headband and plays video games with people like Drake. We’ll call the GoldenEye loss a fluke.

