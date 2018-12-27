John Malkovich takes a crack at Agatha Christie in Amazon's The ABC Murders trailer

Kenneth Branagh can’t have all the fun. While the star and director of Murder on the Orient Express plans another big-screen jaunt in the world of Agatha Christie, John Malkovich suits up as the mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot in Amazon’s trailer for The ABC Murders.

The famous fictional crime-solver is on the case of a serial killer who goes by the name “ABC” when he find Hercule in the drama. A couple of Harry Potter veterans join the fray, Rupert Grint and Shirley Henderson, while the cast also features Andrew Buchan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Jack Farthing, Tara Fitzgerald, Bronwyn James, Freya Mavor, and Michael Shaeffer.

And yes, Ms. Fitzgerald’s lady of the trailer, it’s sure to be “spectacularly grisly.”

Set in 1933, a killer travels the length of Britain through the railway network, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake and a copy of the ABC railway guide accompanying each crime scene. A cat-and-mouse game ensues as Hercule attempts to match wits with the murderer and solve the mystery.

The limited series already received glowing reviews from a few critics in the U.K., where the show aired on BBC One. Apparently the lack of mustache prominence did not deter viewers.

The ABC Murders — the latest in a series of, well, series based on Christie’s novels for Amazon — will premiere on the streaming platform this Feb. 1.

