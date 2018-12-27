The Mandalorian set photo reveals Empire Strikes Back assassin droid

Slowly, like at the speed of Luke Skywalker’s favorite green milk-bearing Thala-siren on Ahch-To, Star Wars fans are learning more about Jon Favreau’s mysterious bounty hunter television series, The Mandalorian. The latest tidbit came over the holiday break when the writer-executive producer revealed a new set photo that confirmed a connection to The Empire Strikes Back.

“Merry Christmas,” Favreau wrote on Instagram, revealing a familiar-looking IG droid — specifically the IG-88.

IG-88 is an assassin droid, an independently programmed killer, first seen in the 1980 film. It appeared among a group of bounty hunters answering Darth Vader’s call to track down the Millennium Falcon after the battle on Hoth.

Not much is known about the plot of The Mandalorian, but IG-88’s presence is another clue.

The Mandalorian, coming to the Disney+ streaming service, takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi and stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role, that of a new “lone gunfighter” from the same ilk that brought us Jango and Boba Fett.

Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, and Nick Nolte will also appear in the series, episodes from which are directed by Star Wars Rebels‘ Dave Filoni, Jessica Jones‘ Deborah Chow, Dope‘s Rick Famuyiwa, Solemates‘ Bryce Dallas Howard, and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Taika Waititi.

And… that’s pretty much all we know, aside from the fact that Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson will also be bringing his talents to the live-action series. What trouble IG-88 will surely brew will have to wait for another time.

