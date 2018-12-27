Brianna will finally meet Jamie on Outlander this Sunday

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Romance ,
Fantasy
Network
Starz
placeholder
Lynette Rice
December 27, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST

What’s on Lizzie’s mind?

In these newest photos from Sunday’s episode of Outlander, titled “The Birds & the Bees,” Lizzie’s got some scoop to share with a very concerned looking Brianna that may or may not have to do with the whereabouts of a certain hot Scot. But it won’t be all bad news for Brianna, who learns that Jamie and Claire are actually in Wilmington.

Yes, Outlander fans: Starz is confirming in its latest press release that Brianna will unite with her parents this Sunday and join them at Fraser’s Ridge, where “darks secrets threaten to tear the Frasers apart.” Uh-oh.

Sadly, Starz isn’t releasing any photos of the upcoming meet-and-greet, but there are a few others that convey some serious emotion.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

This can’t be good news for Brianna. Lizzie, you killjoy!

Aimee Spinks/Starz

What is she thinking? Gee, I miss my daughter?

Someone’s not happy. Could it have anything to do with that “dark secret”?

Murtagh, what are you up to now?

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Make sure to check back to EW.com after Sunday’s episode for some exclusive Fraser content! This is one story you don’t want to miss.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

Related content:

Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending time-travel novels come to life in Starz's series.
type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating
TV-MA
run date
08/09/14
Cast
Caitriona Balfe,
Sam Heughan
Network
Starz
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Outlander

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now