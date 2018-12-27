Brianna will finally meet Jamie on Outlander this Sunday

What’s on Lizzie’s mind?

In these newest photos from Sunday’s episode of Outlander, titled “The Birds & the Bees,” Lizzie’s got some scoop to share with a very concerned looking Brianna that may or may not have to do with the whereabouts of a certain hot Scot. But it won’t be all bad news for Brianna, who learns that Jamie and Claire are actually in Wilmington.

Yes, Outlander fans: Starz is confirming in its latest press release that Brianna will unite with her parents this Sunday and join them at Fraser’s Ridge, where “darks secrets threaten to tear the Frasers apart.” Uh-oh.

Sadly, Starz isn’t releasing any photos of the upcoming meet-and-greet, but there are a few others that convey some serious emotion.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

This can’t be good news for Brianna. Lizzie, you killjoy!

Aimee Spinks/Starz

What is she thinking? Gee, I miss my daughter?

Someone’s not happy. Could it have anything to do with that “dark secret”?

Murtagh, what are you up to now?

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Make sure to check back to EW.com after Sunday’s episode for some exclusive Fraser content! This is one story you don’t want to miss.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.

Related content: