Iconic crier Farrah Moan might’ve sashayed away from RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4, but the waterworks are still flowing strong in the Werk Room as fan-favorite queen Latrice Royale breaks down remembering her religious past in EW’s exclusive preview of the reality competition series’ upcoming episode.

“Growing up, coming from a religious background I was so conflicted all the time because they were constantly telling me all the things I’m feeling inside me were my ticket to hell,” the 46-year-old California native reveals in a video confessional. “Back then I never thought love, monogamy, [and] family would be a possibility for me.”

In the Werk Room, Latrice gets emotional while discussing her September 2018 marriage to singer Christopher Hamblin, which she says helped liberate her from her past life.

“I was unpacking once we got here, and I found a note from Christopher in the bottom of my tote. He just wanted to let me know that at all costs I had somebody that was at home waiting for me,” Latrice tells her AS4 sisters while they paint their faces for the maxi challenge. “It’s just the best feeling in the world to have someone that’s in your corner no matter what: win, lose, draw, [it’s] unconditional love.”

Back in the confessional, Latrice recalls her activism in helping to “get gay marriage equality passed in all the states,” which she says fulfilled her more than anything she’s done before: “Knowing that I can actually legally love the person that I love and feel traditional was the biggest triumph that I’ve ever felt.”

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 airs Friday, Dec. 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1.

