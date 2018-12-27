“When it’s a concept piece, a bit of madness is what you need.”

Information and one mind-altering trailer came flooding in on Thursday for Netflix’s Black Mirror event film Bandersnatch to overload your senses. The sci-fi anthology series made viewers reexamine their relationships to love, social media, technology, war, and other important factors of a working society. Now try wrapping your head around a story involving a video game adaptation.

The logline is cryptic and the trailer even more so. “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge,” it reads. A year after season 4 dropped on Netflix in December 2017, the brief summary adds, “Welcome back.”

Dunkirk actor Fionn Whitehead plays the lucky gent adapting said novel, while the cast also includes Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry. In true Black Mirror fashion, there’s still a ton we don’t know.

David Slade, who directed season 4 episode “Metalhead,” is reportedly at the helm of Bandersnatch, pegged as a “Netflix film” on the work’s landing page. Funny enough, a poster for a fake game called “METL HEDD” appears in the background of a scene in the trailer, which leans heavily on Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s “Relax.”

The title of the film also seems to tip a hat to the Bandersnatch from Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, which describes a ferocious creature.

“We’re gonna be a hit factory, like motown but for video games,” one man says. Well, good luck, bros.

The film hits the streaming service on Friday.

Related content: