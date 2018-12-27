Turning back time: Adam Lambert performed that 'Believe' cover on American Idol

American Idol

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Reality
Network
ABC
placeholder
Nick Romano
December 27, 2018 at 03:39 PM EST

This week’s #ThrowbackThursday comes with a musical bonus: On Wednesday, CBS aired the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, including acting Queen frontman Adam Lambert delivering a cover of “Believe” that moved Cher to tears. But that wasn’t the first time he performed that rendition.

The former American Idol contestant sang a slightly tweaked version for Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Kara DioGuardi on the reality talent show’s eighth season. Their critiques of that particular performance weren’t aired, as it was during round 3 of the Hollywood auditions, but prior to that, DioGuardi mentioned that he sounded too much like musical theater.

Cowell responded well to Lambert’s hope of offering a “twist” to those songs “we’ve heard a million times.” The singer did just that and it worked in his favor, being that he made it on the show.

Fast forward to the tail end of 2018 and the same “Believe” cover, coming from a now more experienced set of vocal cords, stands as an ode to Cher’s mighty career. People don’t think he sounds too “music theater” anymore.

Related content: 

American Idol

Ryan Seacrest hosts as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan guide aspiring singers on their way to superstardom.
type
TV Show
seasons
16
Genre
Reality
Status
In Season
Cast
Katy Perry,
Luke Bryan,
Lionel Richie,
Ryan Seacrest
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
American Idol

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now