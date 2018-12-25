Doctor Who teaser reveals identity of New Year's Day episode monster

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the New Year’s Day special episode of Doctor Who.

Familiar monsters and villains have been notably absent from Doctor Who, since Jodie Whittaker took over the role of the titular Time Lord earlier this year. But that is about to change. A just-released teaser for the science fiction show’s New Year’s Day episode concludes with the sound of a grating voice declaring “Exterminate!”, an apparent confirmation that the Doc’s latest adventure will feature those obliteration-loving metallic maniacs, the Daleks.

There have been rumors that the Time Lord’s most famous foes would be appearing in the New Year’s Day episode, but when EW recently spoke with Mandip Gill, who plays one of the Doctor’s companions on the show, the actress was tight-lipped on the subject

“Well, like you say, they’re just rumors, aren’t they?” said Gill. “We’ve managed to get this far keeping everything a secret. Now, how would we let that slip?”

The special episode premieres on BBC America, Jan. 1.

