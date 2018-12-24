RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 eliminee Farrah Moan on villain hypocrisy: 'I hate when queens blame editing'

Warning! This post contains spoilers about last Friday’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4. Read ahead at your own risk!

Farrah Moan’s tenure on RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 has dwindled to an untimely whimper.

The season 9 alum — and disturbingly gorgeous Christina Aguilera doppelgänger — re-entered the Werk Room with perhaps the most difficult reputation to rewrite: the fishy face with a whiny attitude. While she shed her fair share of tears across her brief two-episode stint on All-Stars 4, the 25-year-old proved her might with stunning lewks on the runway and a commitment to standing her ground against fellow competitor Gia Gunn, who resurfaced personal drama from the pair’s shared past — which may or may not have negatively influenced Farrah’s performance in the musical challenge — just before hitting the main stage.

EW caught up with the dearly departed queen to discuss Gia’s impact on her Drag Race swan song, what she thinks of her drag sisters blaming the show’s editors for their shady presentation on the show, and where her relationship stands with her former season 9 frenemy (and All-Stars 4 eliminator) Valentina. Read on for the full conversation, and tune in to the next episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 Friday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: This was a bit of a rough episode for you, but I loved how you closed it not taking bullsh— by telling Gia she didn’t love you. Iconic! Do you still feel that way now?

FARRAH MOAN: I don’t think Gia loves me. If she loved me she wouldn’t have picked me to use as her story line.

After the premiere, a lot of the girls were on Twitter trying to defend their image by blaming it on editors. Does that bother you to see the queens calling for peace and saying they were edited to look a certain way? Because a lot of them said and did some really shady things that editing couldn’t have created on its own.

What I learned from being on television is that there is so much footage that is recorded and there is only so much you can fit into one episode. I hate when queens blame editing instead of just saying that is what happened and that is what I did. In the end, I don’t really care about that kind of stuff.

And you saw right through Gia’s instigation plot at your makeup mirror. Is that how she usually is as a person or is that not characteristic of her?

I have known her for a while and from what I have heard that is how she is. It is unfortunate because she has such a big platform to be a beacon of light for people and she could change people’s lives. It is unfortunate that she is the way she is.

I know you guys expect that some of the drama is going to happen before filming because it’s a reality TV show — but that moment seemed to genuinely get under your skin and it seemed to surprise you a little bit. Why did it bother or surprise you so much?

Gia was very nice to me on and off camera. My interactions were all very pleasant so it took me by surprise that she was talking about me behind my back, and when she confronted me I had no idea that was going to happen. It ruffled my feathers for sure. But I don’t want to give her any credit for me going home. I am proud of my performance, I just wasn’t as good as all of the other girls.

Mettie Ostrowski for EW

Monique said you were the only white girl who could twerk in the club and then the judges clocked you for dancing too white. How does that happen?

I think when we were twerking in the Werk Room we were being silly. Having to twerk on the main stage maybe didn’t translate as well.

And that voice you used to sing, I loved it. Were you really a phone sex operator? If so, who were your clients?

For two or three months, I was a sex operator and then I realized it wasn’t for me. My clients were everything under the sun, but mostly it was straight men and mostly it was just people venting about their lives.

It was also fitting for dramatic effect that Valentina was the one to send you home, right? You said it would be heartbreaking to go home after the relationship you and Valentina built on since season 9. Is that how it played out? Did it cause a rift in your friendship again?

I think it did only because after you get eliminated and one of your peers has to eliminate you it is very hard not to take it personally. The point that I am at now, I feel disassociated from that mindset and I know she had to make that decision and it’s television, it’s supposed to be fun. She did what she had to do. Valentina will always have a place in my heart. I want to commend her for being a fair competitor. She looked gorgeous and I love her.

I know you’ve been going to therapy and you’ve been very vocal about dealing with online criticism: Are you still in therapy and is it helping you deal with the online comments and confidence issues?

I am still in therapy. I have her on speed dial. I have overcome a lot in my life and the online comments are sort of like the last thing I was using therapy for, but coming into the airing of the show it has helped a lot. She helps me deal with it and helps me realize that this is just how it is and tells me not to read it.

Related content: