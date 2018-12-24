OITNB creator Jenji Kohan files for divorce from husband after 20 years of marriage: Reports

Jenji Kohan has filed for divorce from after two decades together.

The Orange Is the New Black creator, 49, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, according to TMZ and The Blast.

Kohan and Noxon, who were married for 21 years, share three children together: daughter Eliza and sons Charlie and Oscar.

A rep for Kohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Noxon, who is best known for his 2006 book Rejuvenile: Kickball, Cartoons, Cupcakes, and the Reinvention of the American Grown-up, is asking for spousal support while Kohan is asking to deny him support, as reported by TMZ.

News of Kohan’s divorce filing comes over a year after she signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix.

Kohan, who also created Weeds and GLOW, was a key part of the streaming service’s launch of original programming in 2013.

OITNB announced in October that the series will end after season 7.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”

Season 7 of Orange Is the New Black will premiere in 2019 on Netflix.