Kevin Spacey resurfaces as Frank Underwood in cryptic video after sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey posted a bizarre video Monday in character as House of Cards’ Frank Underwood, alluding to his sexual misconduct allegations and hinting at an attempted comeback.

The actor shared the YouTube video on his official Twitter account, speaking to the camera in a clip titled “Let Me Be Frank.”

“I know what you want,” Spacey tells the camera. “You want me back. Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it’s never that simple. Not in politics and not in life. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?”

Netflix had no comment.

The two-time Oscar winner was fired from House of Cards last year after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The show’s final season debuted in November on Netflix, with Robin Wright leading the series after killing Spacey’s character off screen.

In the video, which is Spacey’s first public appearance since an Oct. 2017 Twitter apology after the allegations first surfaced, Spacey alludes to his character’s off-screen death.

“I know what you want,” Spacey tells the camera. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. I mean, after all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest darkest secrets, I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t.”

The video was posted as Boston authorities announced that Spacey will face a felony charge for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at a Nantucket bar in July 2016, according to the Boston Globe. Former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh came forward last year to publicly accuse Spacey of sexually assaulting her son in 2016.

A legal representative for Spacey did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards him about 30 years ago, when Rapp was only 14. At the time, Spacey released a statement that he did not remember the encounter but owed Rapp “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay, with many criticizing him for using his coming-out to deflect the allegations.

In August, the LAPD was investigating a sexual assault case against Spacey, and London’s Old Vic Theatre, where the actor served as artistic director from 2004-2015, conducted its own investigation, resulting in “20 personal testimonies” of “alleged inappropriate behavior” carried out by the actor. Spacey has not commented on those allegations, and the investigations have not resulted in any formal charges.

