Slip on some ostrich boots and rev up that cop car you bought at the Cop Car Mart: the cast of Reno 911! is reuniting for the most festive — and police-friendly — night of the year: New Year’s Eve!

From 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 31 to 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, Comedy Central will air a marathon of the winning COPS!-esque mockumentary series that turned the city’s finest into the city’s most foolish. During the marathon, stars/creators Thomas Lennon (Lt. Jim Dangle), Robert Ben Garant (Deputy Travis Junior), and Kerri Kenney-Silver (Deputy Trudy Wiegel), along with Carlos Alazraqui (Deputy Sergeant Class III James Oswaldo Garcia) will be seen in a half-dozen interstitials that will air during the 37-episode blowout. Are you jonesing for a totally legal hit of the action right now? Here, EW slips you a first look — two, actually — from this reconvening of the ridiculous.

Check out the video above from the Reno Sheriff’s Department, in which Lt. Dangle and Deputy Wiegel offer up a tips for handling relatives peacefully over the holidays so you don’t have to call the cops. “Once we’ve scarfed down our Christmas puddin’ and slipped into our house pants, the last thing we want to do is come break up a fight between you and your toothless cousin Ricky over who’s going to drive Grandma to her dialysis appointment next wheel,” reminds Trudy. The solution, as it turns out, is positively electrifying. In addition, we’ve included a PSA that urges sordid criminals to, well, you can just watch for yourselves.

Reno 911! — which also features Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Joe Lo Truglio, Ian Roberts, and Mary Birdsong in its cast — aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009, and hit the big screen with 2007’s Reno 911!: Miami. There have been a few mini-reunions with cast members, including one on @midnight (on which Lennon and Garant served as executive producers) and another for a campaign ad for a Los Angeles County Assistant Sheriff. Just last year, Nash said that the cast was aiming to reconvene for a reunion movie.

