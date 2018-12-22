Midnight, Texas and Marlon canceled at NBC

The creatures of Midnight, Texas won’t live to fight another day. NBC canceled the supernatural series based on Charlaine Harris’ books towards the end of its second season, in addition to throwing the ax at Marlon Wayan’s Marlon comedy, EW has learned.

The network aired the penultimate season of Midnight, Texas on Friday, marking a season high in ratings for the series, which followed the lives of the vampires, witches, angels, and other beings in a small town in the middle of nowhere.

Monica Owusu-Breen departed as showrunner after season 1 debuted in summer 2017 and replaced with Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder. The show came back for a second run — down one episode from the initial 10-episode order — debuting in the new October 2018 time slot. However, after a year off the air, the ratings never got back to where they used to be in season 1.

Now, next week’s season 2 finale on Friday, Dec. 28 will mark its series finale. However, Midnight, Texas is reportedly being shopped to other networks by Universal Television. It should be noted that Hulu currently has the streaming rights.

Marlon had a similar ratings drop from season 1 (averaging 1.5 in the adults 18-49 age demo and 5.6 million total viewers) to season 2 (0.8 in the demo and 3 million total viewers), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“You gave us an amazing season 2. Thank you to our incredibly loyal fans and to everyone who supported us along the way,” Midnight, Texas actress Arielle Kebbell wrote in a message on Instagram. “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for Olivia… Best cast. Best writers and producers. Best memories. So grateful for this experience.”

Parisa Fitz-Henley, who plays the witch Fiji on the series, also penned a note to the fans. “Dear #Midnighters,” she wrote, “It’s been such a joy to interact with you over the last 2.5 years. From your [love] as we shot the pilot, to our 1st Comiccon screening, to livetweets — you’ve been SO sweet, supportive & caring. THANK YOU. I’ll never forget it. See u Friday.”

