Will Ferrell and James Corden nearly puke eating fish eyes and turkey testicles

This week, James Corden gave us the juiciest edition of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts yet. We mean that literally.

The Late Late Show host and his guest, Holmes & Watson‘s Will Ferrell, nearly lost their lunches while trying to eat turkey testicles and fish eyes. With both gents unwilling to answer the personal questions posed to them, they had to eat whatever was on their plates instead.

Ferrell, choosing not to answer any of the questions, shot back a raw clam shooter with Vienna sausage juice like a pro and didn’t bat an eye when he had to eat ant yogurt. But, after watching (and hearing) Corden dry heave into a bucket upon trying to eat a turkey’s testicle, he couldn’t stomach the fish eye.

“Stuff squirts out in your mouth,” Corden described of his delicacy. “And you know what that stuff is.”

Apparently, it was better than the alternative, which was naming his least favorite Ferrell movie in front of Ferrell.

