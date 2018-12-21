Miley Cyrus updates 'Santa Baby' with a feminist spin for 2018

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” isn’t the only holiday song getting re-examined through a more modern lens.

Miley Cyrus looked over the lyrics for “Santa Baby” in a new sketch for Jimmy Fallon and decided to do away with the lines about a woman offering to “hook up with Santa” for presents. Instead, the song goes a little something like this: “Santa, baby, I don’t fancy any fancy jewelry, not me/ I’ve got something else in mind/ Santa baby, and I don’t need your presents tonight.”

“Santa Baby” now gets a feminist spin as Cyrus asks Santa to actually listen to what she says. “A girl’s best friend is equal pay,” she sings. “Stop interrupting me when I talk/ And don’t text me pictures of your —.”

The lyrics threw off what Fallon and Mark Ronson, Cyrus’ collaborator on “Happy Xmas (War Is Over!)”, were planning for the sketch, but, as the singer explains, “Santa baby, I’d love to know my ass won’t get grabbed/ At work/ By some ignorant jerk/ Tell the dirtbags, to put away their chimneys tonight.”

Related content: