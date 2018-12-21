See the first Brooklyn Nine-Nine clip from season 6

Ch-ch-check out this preview clip from the #Brooklyn99 season premiere and see how it all shakes out on January 10! pic.twitter.com/WhWw8LEoIh — Brooklyn Non-Non Denominational Winter Holiday (@nbcbrooklyn99) December 21, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You recently watched Jake live out his Die Hard fantasies in a high-octane promo for the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now it’s time to see him come back down to reality as season 6 of the clever (and uncanceled) police comedy kicks off on a new network, NBC.

But oh no, this detective is still flying high, because Jake (Andy Samberg) and his bride Amy (Melissa Fumero) suddenly are flaunting mad money — also known as “stacks on stacks on stacks.” This would be the wedding insurance (purchased by Amy, natch) after their ceremony was nixed by a bomb threat (but ultimately rescued by a surprise precinct wedding) in the season 5 finale. Thanks to this influx of money, Jake informs his fellow detectives that he and Amy are going on a “super-deluxe, five-star, mega-baller honeymoon” instead of a trip to the Berkshires because, well, “screw that crap hole, it’s a dump, and anyone who goes there is garbage.” This might not sit well with Terry (Terry Crews), who had his own trip planned. Check out an out-of-fiscal-control Jake in the clip above.

You can get a peek at the premiere (and beyond) in these first-look photos from season 6.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Content: