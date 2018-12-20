Class is in session.

Week’s before the show’s premiere, Syfy released the first episode of Deadly Class, produced by Avengers: Infinity War‘s Joe and Anthony Russo, online for the world to see.

Based on the ’80s-set graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, Deadly Class shows the shadowy world of Kings Dominion, an elite, secretive private academy where the next generation of killers, assassins, and crime bosses can train up. It’s like Hogwarts for killing people.

Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth) is our lens into this nefarious underbelly. He’s a teen living on the streets who’s recruited into Kings Dominion by its headmaster, Master Lin (Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong).

“I can’t believe the time has finally come,” Lana Condor, going from To All the Boys I Loved Before to yakuza-in-training for the show, wrote on Instagram. “The whole cast and crew of @deadlyclasssyfy worked our butts off on this show for you loves! Check out the link in my bio for a special early release of the first episode now! xox and thank you always for the support #deadlyclass #saya #SYFY.”

María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval also star in Deadly Class, which is showrun by Remender, Miles Orion Feldsott, and Mick Betancourt.

The show was initially meant to premiere on Jan. 16, but the pilot is now available commercial free between now and Jan. 16 through SYFY On Demand, SYFY.com, and the SYFY and USA apps.

