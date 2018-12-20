Exclusive: Watch Samantha Morton as Alpha in creepy The Walking Dead trailer

The Walking Dead

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Horror ,
Thriller
Network
AMC
placeholder
Dalton Ross
December 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

Ewwwwwwwwwww. That might be your reaction upon watching the new trailer for the return of The Walking Dead. It may also get you geeked up about the newest big bad on the scene.

EW has the exclusive on the new spot promoting the second half of season 9 (which returns Feb. 10 on AMC), and in it we get our first footage of Samantha Morton as Alpha of the Whisperers — who appears to already be up to no good, stretching and sewing a zombie-skin mask to put on her own face. It’s pretty gruesome, and a fitting introduction to the new villains of The Walking Dead, who claimed their first victim in Jesus during the midseason finale.

While AMC released key art yesterday of a masked Alpha, this represents the first (albeit somewhat obscured) look at an unmasked Alpha, and fans will be giddy to see that the shaved head of Morton’s TV Alpha mirrors the iconic appearance of the comic book version.

Gene Page/AMC

Watch the trailer for yourself above and prepare to be mildly disturbed. Unless you’re the type of person who thinks putting zombie skin on your skin is totally normal, that is. Either way, it’s worth watching.

Also make sure to check out our exclusive first episodic image from the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, complete with scoop from showrunner Angela Kang. And for more Walking Dead intel, follow me on Twitter @DaltonRoss.

Related content: 

The Walking Dead

AMC’s zombie thriller, based on the classic comic book serial created by Robert Kirkman.
type
TV Show
seasons
9
Genre
Drama,
Horror,
Thriller
run date
10/31/10
Cast
Andrew Lincoln,
Lauren Cohan,
Danai Gurira,
Norman Reedus
Network
AMC
Available For Streaming On
Fubo TV
Complete Coverage
The Walking Dead

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now