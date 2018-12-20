The hunt for Clary is on.

After Shadowhunters ended the first half of season 3 with an explosion, the fates of both Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jonathan (Will Tudor) were unknown. But showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer were quick to reassure fans that both characters would return to the Mortal Instruments-based series. And yet, the characters within the world are still in the dark, which is why Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) are doing everything they can to find answers when the series returns. “They refuse to believe that Clary is gone forever,” Slavkin says. “As a father figure, Luke is really driving that search.” However, the Clary they find might not be the Clary they remember. “Her experience when she was away will forever change her,” Slavkin continues. “It will take a lot to go back to how Clary used to be.”

But believe it or not, the hunt for Clary is only one part of the final season, which will also include the addition of Luke Baines as the “real” Jonathan. Altogether, Slavkin says the final season is the show’s most adult, most sophisticated run of episodes yet, all building to the two-hour finale, which Swimmer says will provide closure for fans — though nothing too absolute. “We didn’t want to do anything that wouldn’t allow the world to continue in people’s imaginations,” Swimmer says. So fans can rule out an apocalypse…. We think.

Shadowhunters returns Monday, Feb. 25 on Freeform.

