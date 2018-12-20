Jonathan Van Ness, Jon Stewart, more help Samantha Bee 'Give the Gift of Egg Nog' in hilarious song

Samantha Bee has wrangled a group of celebrity friends for a musical tribute to the taste of the season.

The talk show host spoofed holiday charity singles on Tuesday night’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Christmas on I.C.E. special, assembling the likes of Jonathan Van Ness, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, Molly Ringwald, Olivia Munn, and more for a festive tune celebrating the wonders of egg nog.

“Gotta bring the Christmas spirit to everyone around the world,” the group sings. “So many people thirsty, we’ve got to find the way to give the gift of egg nog and make their Christmas day. Let’s send egg nog around the world and teach the world what Christmas is about.”

In the mid-song breakdown, however, Oswalt admits that the liquid tastes “like swallowing something that you halfway coughed up,” but that doesn’t stop him from dipping his bare hands into a vat of the creamy drink before the song closes out.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS. Watch the “Give the Gift of Egg Nog” music video above.

Related content: