Valentina's 'coochie coo' hits a high note in wild RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 song clip

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 queen Valentina’s vocals flew so her “coochie coo” could soar into the heart of a potential suitor.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the reality competition spinoff’s next episode drops in on the girls as they lay down verses for an upcoming musical group challenge with guidance from recording artist and long-time Drag Race collaborator Leland.

“It’s very telenovela! It’s about a boy and it’s saying, ‘I’m vulnerably giving you my heart! I’m giving you my coochie coo!” Valentina explains of her lyrics. “So don’t f— it up because it’s a precious thing and you want to take care of it!”

Her teammates — including Latrice Royale, Trinity the Tuck, Manila Luzon, and Gia Gunn — watch on as Valentina shows off the vocals that likely helped land her a starring role in Fox’s upcoming live musical adaptation of Rent.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 airs Friday, Dec. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive preview of the debut episode above, and be sure to check out EW’s growing collection of fabulous GIFs from the season, which will be updated the Monday after each new episode.

