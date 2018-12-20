Olympian Johnny Weir joins Netflix’s 'Spinning Out' ice skating drama

What is two-time Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir doing after his return to the spotlight as NBC’s Olympics commentator? Oh nothing, just acting in a new Netflix series.

Weir, who made his acting debut in 2016’s Zoolander 2, will now costar in the 10-episode drama series Spinning Out with Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario and Arrow‘s Evan Roderick on the streaming platform.

Spinning Out focuses on Kat Baker (Scodelario), an up-and-coming single skater. She’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall, but realizes she can continue her career if she enters the paired skating division, forcing her to partner with “a talented bad boy” named Justin (Roderick). However, their partnership “risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life,” according to the show’s official logline.

Weir with play Gabe, an ice skater who may seem like an easy-going guy, but is really a cutthroat competitor who’ll stop at nothing to beat Kat and Justin.

Aside from a 2018 episode of Family Guy, Weir’s professional acting résumé is minimal. He and fellow Olympian Tara Lipinski most recently covered the 2018 Winter Olympics for NBC, though he also co-hosts Food Network’s Wedding Cake Championship.

Spinning Out will also feature Willow Shields as Kat’s sister Serena, Sarah Wright Olsen as Justin’s stepmother Mandy, Will Kemp as British “it coach” Mitch, Kaitlyn Leeb as Gabe’s new skating partner Leah (replaced by Kat as Justin’s partner), Amanda Zhou as Kat’s “foul-mouthed best friend” Jenn, and Mitchell Edwards as Kat’s co-worker at the lodge bar named Marcus.

The series hails from creator Samantha Stratton, who showruns and executive produces the drama with Lara Olsen.

Related content: