EW's Game of Thrones podcast returns for a season 8 preview

EW’s popular Game of Thrones podcast is back. After a long (night) hiatus, James Hibberd and Darren Franich return for a special preview of season 8.

Among the discussion: Anecdotes from Hibberd’s final season set visits in Belfast, some debate about HBO’s prequel series (can it really work?), Franich runs down the five most intriguing revelations he found while reading George R.R. Martin’s 700-page new Targaryen history book Fire and Blood (that may or may not pay off in the final season), and Hibberd’s gets into holding onto GoT spoilers with his therapist. Plus some random discussion of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Free Solo just for the heck of it.

Listen to EW’s Game of Thrones Weekly on your favorite podcast platform — subscribe to the podcast on the iTunes app in order to see the new Dec. 20 episode, titled ‘Final Season Preview’ — or listen to it right here below:

