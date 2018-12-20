Connie Britton has a secret in exclusive Dirty John preview clip

If you’ve been watching Bravo’s soapy and addictive Dirty John, you know that the last few weeks have been full of lies, betrayal, opiates, and Connie Britton’s majestic hair.

Based on the Los Angeles Times hit podcast of the same name, it tells the twisty true tale of successful interior designer Debra Newell who got involved with John Meehan—a man whose charming cover was hiding an incredibly deceitful core which ends up with awful consequences for Newell and her whole family, who is shadowed by a tragic past.

At over the halfway point of the season—which has garnered a Golden Globe nom for Britton—the picture-perfect relationship between Debra and John which has rapidly unraveled as she (via her very snooping children) uncovered his secrets.

In the clip above—which is exclusive to EW—Debra finds her younger daughter Terra (played with perfect blissful California sunshine by Julia Garner) sleeping in her bed as she sneaks back into her house from seeing John which she has to admit that she’s doing again.

Dirty John airs Sunday 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

