A Veep star will join an episode of Will & Grace to tempt the perennial bachelorette.

EW has learned exclusively that Reid Scott will join the comedy later in the season as Marcus, a Michelin star chef who decides to leave behind his high-stress job in the culinary world and prepares to embark on an adventure. While waiting for his flight at the airport, he meets Grace and tempts her to join him.

Scott is the final guest star that Will & Grace has announced for season 2, which will feature 18 episodes. Other stars that have already appeared alongside Will, Grace, Jack and Karen this year include David Schwimmer, Chelsea Handler, Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Minnie Driver, Mary McCormack, Jon Cryer, and Molly Shannon.

Besides Veep, Scott starred as Dr. Dan Lewis in Venom and will appear in the upcoming motion picture Late Night, which stars Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling and Amy Ryan. It will have its world premiere at Sundance.

Will & Grace will return at a new time on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 9:30 pm. With any luck, they’ll have a special reason to celebrate: Messing just earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role.

The sitcom has already been renewed for an 18-episode third season.

Related content: