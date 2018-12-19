Veep stars say goodbye to show on emotional final day of shooting

You won’t be saying goodbye to Veep until later next year, but the stars of the decorated comedy just did.

The revered HBO series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as narcissistic VP-turned-president-turned-presidential hopeful Selina Meyer wrapped production on its seventh and final season on Tuesday. Dreyfus and her several of her costars posted tearily about the news on social media. ‘Just rehearsed the first scene of our final day @veephbo – Guys, this is gonna be a cinch,'” wrote Louis-Dreyfus on Instagram, sharing a photo that revealed the havoc that the tears had wrought on her makeup. She also tweeted a black-and-white photo of herself with the words, “Today is our final shooting day on this glorious show,” as well as a photo of her trailer door with the caption “Goodbye to trailer life.”

Tony Hale, who plays Selina’s bagman, Gary, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a sweater with a heart on it and wrote, “Final rehearsal on the final day shooting @VeepHBO I can’t describe how blessed and thankful I feel for everyone here. The sweater says it best.”

Final rehearsal on the final day shooting @VeepHBO I can’t describe how blessed and thankful I feel for everyone here. The sweater says it best. pic.twitter.com/10k1v0225B — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) December 18, 2018

Timothy Simonds, who plays intern-turned-presidential hopeful Jonah, was trying to come to terms with the big farewell. “Series wrap on Jonah Ryan. It’s been a gas,” he tweeted, and later added, “Driving off the lot just made it real. Hanging out long after the wrap you could trick yourself into thinking it was still going on. Now we are all just a bunch of people that used to work on the show Veep.”

Showrunner David Mandel also shared photos from the final hours of shooting here and here.

Veep exits the air with a stash of awards, being nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Emmy every season on the air, and winning the trophy in its last three seasons of eligibility. Louis-Dreyfus has claimed the lead actress in a comedy Emmy a whopping six years in a row.

The season 6 finale of Veep aired back in June 2017, and production on season 7 was delayed while Louis-Dreyfus sought treatment for cancer. Season 7 is slated to air in spring of 2019. The final season will consist of seven episodes.

Veep also stars Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole, Kevin Dunn, Sam Richardson, Clea DuVall, and Reid Scott.

