The Walking Dead reveals first look at The Whisperers' leader Alpha

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead

Nick Romano
December 19, 2018 at 01:19 PM EST

Every pack has an alpha. This Alpha is played by Samantha Morton.

AMC gets viewers up close to the mysterious leader of the Whisperers in fresh key art for The Walking Dead‘s midseason 9 return in the new year. Morton, seen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, plays Alpha, who, along with her villainous group, wears the skin of walkers as masks.

She was spotted briedly in the trailer for season 9B, along with Beta (Sons of Anarchy‘s Ryan Hurst), Alpha’s first lieutenant. Now she’s here in all her glory and she has a message: “Shhh.”

The comic book characters made their debut on the series this year, and they already took a toll on Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom. Michonne, Aaron, Eugene, Magna, and Yumiko were getting swarmed by these baddies in a graveyard during an attack, their whispers carrying on the wind.

“We’ll get to know more about this group,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the Whisperers, “and their brutal survival of the fittest philosophy and how that really plays out in horrifying ways.”

AMC

According to the official synopsis for the returning episodes, Michonne and the others “will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous.”

The Walking Dead returns this Feb. 10 on AMC.

