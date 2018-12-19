Parks and Recreation cast to reunite for 10th anniversary at PaleyFest

Cook up all the bacon and eggs you have and, while you’re at it, grab some calzones and waffles, too: the stars of Parks and Recreation are set to reunite.

The cast of NBC’s beloved local-government comedy will gather with co-creator Mike Schur at the 36th annual PaleyFest LA, it was announced on Wednesday. The event will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the show’s launch. “We’re thrilled to be reuniting at PaleyFest. And truth be told, we were all hanging out already anyway, so carpooling will be easy,” said Poehler and Schur in a statement.

The stars of Parks and Rec have enjoyed mini-reunions in the years since the show signed off in 2015 after seven seasons. Earlier this year, Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza and frequent guest Kathryn Hahn reconvened to honor Galentine’s Day.

Parks and Recreation also starred Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Rob Lowe, Retta, and Jim O’Heir.

NBC drama This Is Us and FX drama Pose also will be among the shows having panels at PaleyFest LA 2019.

PaleyFest LA will take place March 15 through March 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The full slate of panels will be announced on Jan. 14.

