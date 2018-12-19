Outlander: Get a sneak peek of Roger and Bree's reunion in Wilmington

Outlander

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Romance ,
Fantasy
Network
Starz
placeholder
Lynette Rice
December 19, 2018 at 12:20 PM EST

Reunion alert!

In episode 408 of Outlander, Roger (Richard Rankin) finds Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in Wilmington and while she’s overjoyed to see him, she can’t hide her frustration. “You weren’t supposed to come here,” she says. “That wasn’t the plan!”

Wait, there was a plan?

Meanwhile, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) attend the theater with Governor Tryon and discover a plot against Murtagh and his fellow regulators. They also run into an, ahem, future politician before Claire is suddenly forced to play surgeon — and her in best clothes, too!

Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz

And look who’s back and enjoying matrimonial and child-rearing bliss? There just hasn’t been quite enough of Fergus and Marsali, right Outlander nation?

Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz
Aimee Spinks/Starz

Episode 409 is a special one for Outlander. It’s the drama’s 50th episode! Make sure to celebrate by tuning in at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 24 for another edition of Outlander Live! We’ll have a chat with Skelton about her character’s reunion with Roger, and what the producers seem to have planned for Murtagh. Outlander Live! can be found on EW Radio, Sirius XM 105.

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.

Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending time-travel novels come to life in Starz's series.
type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating
TV-MA
run date
08/09/14
Cast
Caitriona Balfe,
Sam Heughan
Network
Starz
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Outlander

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now