Reunion alert!

In episode 408 of Outlander, Roger (Richard Rankin) finds Brianna (Sophie Skelton) in Wilmington and while she’s overjoyed to see him, she can’t hide her frustration. “You weren’t supposed to come here,” she says. “That wasn’t the plan!”

Wait, there was a plan?

Meanwhile, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) attend the theater with Governor Tryon and discover a plot against Murtagh and his fellow regulators. They also run into an, ahem, future politician before Claire is suddenly forced to play surgeon — and her in best clothes, too!

And look who’s back and enjoying matrimonial and child-rearing bliss? There just hasn’t been quite enough of Fergus and Marsali, right Outlander nation?

Outlander airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Starz.