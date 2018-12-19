Michelle Obama on leaving Trump’s inauguration: 'Bye, Felicia'

Over the course of Michelle Obama’s book tour, the former First Lady began opening up about leaving the White House. For the most part, she’s been diplomatic when asked about the Trumps on television. On The Tonight Show Tuesday, she became slightly more blunt.

Jimmy Fallon showed the audience a photo of Michelle and Barack Obama waving to crowds as they boarded Air Force One for the last time and left Donald Trump’s inauguration. It sounded like Fallon was about to ask his guest to describe what was going through her mind in that moment, but Obama cut to the chase. “Bye, Felicia!” she said as the audience burst into laughter.

“Is that what was going through your mind?” Fallon asked.

“A lot was going on that day. That was a day,” she said. Obama recalled how her daughters’ friends wanted a sleepover for their last day in the White House. “So there was that and then the Tiffany’s box. It was all just a lot,” she added. Obama already told Ellen DeGeneres all about that Tiffany’s box fiasco.

While on The Late Show earlier this month during a stop on her Becoming tour, Obama shared a moment with Stephen Colbert from her last day in the White House that she didn’t write about in her book. “One of the things I don’t talk about in the new book, but I talk about on the road is that I do remember that at the end of that last flight we took out when I was leaving from the Capitol, we waved and got on Air Force One for the last time, I forgot about this ’cause I didn’t put it in the book, but a friend of mine reminded me that I cried for about 30 minutes,” she said.

Asked about Trump’s apparent indifference to morality, she explained to Colbert, “The question that we have to ask ourselves is, how does the country feel about it? Because I don’t think it matters how I feel about it. I felt torn about it from the day I watched it happen, but now the country has to ask itself, what do we want? What is the bar we are setting for ourselves? It doesn’t matter what you or I think at this point. It’s up to voters now to figure out, what kind of moral leadership do we demand in the White House?”

On a much lighter note, Obama joined Fallon for another of his elevator surprises. Groups of tourists thought they were going to the top of 30 Rockefeller Center, but they first got a surprise when the doors opened to reveal these two jumping rope, singing holiday songs, and being all-around goofballs.

Related content: