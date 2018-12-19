Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth binge for the throne in new Game of Thrones promo

HBO is still keeping footage from Game of Thrones‘ final season under lock and key. So for its latest promo, the network assembled some celebrity superfans of the show to get us all binging for the throne.

Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Rodgers, and T-Pain make for an unlikely bunch, except for their joint love of Westerosi political discourse. Each get their chance to sit on the Iron Throne and play around with some Game of Thrones props, like the Dothraki arakh, the Hound’s helm, and one flashy Stark family cloak.

These four celebs were picked by Twitter’s overlords because of their passion for Game of Thrones to look back on season 1 as the show’s end looms in 2019. They’re now all readying their Twitter accounts to tweet #ForTheThrone. Anticipation is high, so it doesn’t seem like they’ll have a problem getting fans involved in the conversation on social media.

Game of Thrones season 7 capped in August 2017, leaving viewers in a holding pattern until the eighth and final season brings this whole tumultuous epic to an end this April. Cast member Gwendoline Christie says, “You’re going to need therapy” after watching the last episodes. Sophie Turner felt “numb” after reading the scripts. Emilia Clark said her final scene on the show “f–ed me up.” Enough chatter! We’re ready.

