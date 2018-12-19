Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and James Corden just did the triathlon of musical theater. The trio, in a bit that aired on The Late Late Show Tuesday night, ran through a cabaret-style series of 22 musicals in the span of just 12 minutes. Let’s see you do that, Meryl.

It began, appropriately, with Cabaret, followed by Chicago, La La Land, and Beauty and the Beast. Obviously their selections weren’t limited to the stage.

Blunt reminded us how well she can sing when she took over Chita Rivera’s original number in Chicago with “All That Jazz.” She also tackled Patti LuPone’s “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from Evita, Beyoncé’s “Listen” from DreamGirls, and Judy Garland’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz. Miranda’s standout moments, meanwhile, came with the bits for Singin’ in the Rain, Les Misérables, and Once.

Blunt and Corden, having starred together in Rob Marshall’s Into the Woods movie, reprised one of their musical numbers, Kermit the Frog had a quick cameo for The Muppet Movie and, naturally, they put on a song from Disney’s new Mary Poppins Returns. But, as Mary Poppins herself says, “one never plugs one’s own film.”

