Rise and shine hoopleheads! EW has the first photos from HBO’s long, long, long-awaited Deadwood movie. Below are shots of Ian McShane reprising his role as Al Swearengen and Timothy Olyphant back as Seth Bullock.

It’s a revelation 12 years in the making, as that’s how long Deadwood fans have waited for something new from the acclaimed Emmy-winning Western drama that was axed after three seasons in 2006 and now, against all odds, is being revived for a feature-length movie with the original cast.

First, here is Swearengen, back at his Gem Theater bar, looking no worse for the ages, giving his deadly dark-eyed stare:

Warrick Page/HBO

And here’s Bullock on the streets of Deadwood. Bullock has done quite well for himself; he’s now a U.S. Marshal (and sports a dapper grey-ish ‘stash):

Warrick Page/HBO

The rest of the core cast is back on board as well, including Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). There’s also a new castmember played by Jade Pettyjohn (Destroyer). The script is by series creator David Milch.

