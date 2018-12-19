Black Panther composer Ludwig Göransson will write music for The Mandalorian

The new Star Wars series The Mandalorian has a composer — Ludwig Göransson, who previously wrote music for Black Panther, Venom, Creed and Creed II.

Göransson has peripheral ties to the galaxy in his credits, collaborating as producer and songwriter with Solo’s Lando Calrissian star Donald Glover on the Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love!

“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe,” Göransson said in a statement that invokes the wisdom of Yoda. “In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

The series, which will debut on the Disney+ streaming service in 2019, is being written and executive produced by Iron Man and The Jungle Book filmmaker Jon Favreau. It stars Narcos actor Pedro Pascal as a roving gunslinger trying to survive in a lawless part of the galaxy after the defeat of the Empire in Return of the Jedi.

Göransson also praised iconic Star Wars composer John Williams “for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores — they will never be matched.”

He has worked with Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler since 2013’s Fruitvale Station, and met Glover while composing music for the NBC comedy Community.

Göransson is currently up for three Grammy nominations for his work with Glover, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “This Is America” and best R&B Song for “Feels Like Summer.” His score for Black Panther earned him a fourth Grammy nomination for best movie soundtrack.

The Mandalorian also costars Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul fame; Apollo Creed himself, Carl Weathers; and ominous German filmmaker Werner Herzog, along with Omid Abtahi of American Gods, Emily Swallow of Supernatural, and Nick Nolte and Gina Carano.

