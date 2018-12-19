Chuck and Axe team up in first look at Billions season 4

I would have bet billions that we’d never see this day.

In the first trailer for Billions season 4, sworn enemies Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe (Damian Lewis) seem to fully put their differences aside and become BFFs, instead focusing their vengeance elsewhere.

For Axe, the target is his mentee Taylor (Asia Kate Dillion), who went behind his back and started a competing firm. “We now live in an universe split down the middle,” declares Axe, presumably to his team. “You gotta pick sides.”

Elsewhere, Chuck’s pops is warning him that he needs to go on the offensive, which is funny considering Chuck always lives on the offensive (R.I.P. Ice Juice).

Billions returns to Showtime on March 17. Watch the teaser trailer above.