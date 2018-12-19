Chuck and Axe team up in first look at Billions season 4

Billions

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
Showtime
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
December 19, 2018 at 04:25 PM EST

I would have bet billions that we’d never see this day.

In the first trailer for Billions season 4, sworn enemies Chuck (Paul Giamatti) and Axe (Damian Lewis) seem to fully put their differences aside and become BFFs, instead focusing their vengeance elsewhere.

For Axe, the target is his mentee Taylor (Asia Kate Dillion), who went behind his back and started a competing firm. “We now live in an universe split down the middle,” declares Axe, presumably to his team. “You gotta pick sides.”

Elsewhere, Chuck’s pops is warning him that he needs to go on the offensive, which is funny considering Chuck always lives on the offensive (R.I.P. Ice Juice).

Billions returns to Showtime on March 17. Watch the teaser trailer above.

Billions

2016 series
type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama
run date
01/17/16
Status
In Season
Cast
Paul Giamatti,
Damian Lewis,
Maggie Siff,
Malin Akerman
Network
Showtime
Complete Coverage
Billions

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now