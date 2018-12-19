Ariana Grande joins Jimmy Fallon and SNL alums to recreate classic holiday sketch

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Justine Browning
December 19, 2018 at 10:24 AM EST

Almost a decade after Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan first performed “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” on Saturday Night Live, the group reunited for the beloved tune – with a little help from Ariana Grande.

During The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Fallon brought the gang back together for a hilarious rendition of the song, complete with faux snow, that featured Grande dancing along with the comedians. Disappointingly, the singer did not lend her show-stopping vocals to the number.

With a deadpan seriousness and festive sweaters, Fallon and Sanz sang the lyrics to the offbeat track while Kattan, Morgan, and Grande swayed along.

Watch the performance above.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

