Almost a decade after Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan, and Tracy Morgan first performed “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” on Saturday Night Live, the group reunited for the beloved tune – with a little help from Ariana Grande.

During The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Fallon brought the gang back together for a hilarious rendition of the song, complete with faux snow, that featured Grande dancing along with the comedians. Disappointingly, the singer did not lend her show-stopping vocals to the number.

With a deadpan seriousness and festive sweaters, Fallon and Sanz sang the lyrics to the offbeat track while Kattan, Morgan, and Grande swayed along.

Watch the performance above.

