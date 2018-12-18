History needs saving, and that means more than just saving the Time Team.

In the exclusive trailer for the series finale of NBC’s Timeless above, Lucy (Abigail Spencer) explains that in order to save the future, they can’t be selective about what they save in the past. “Everybody’s important,” she says. “What’s the point of saving history if we don’t save the people in it?”

That’s a question that’s followed every character over the course of the two-season drama, which scored a two-hour finale special to wrap up loose ends after fans campaigned for more. The trailer gives glimpses of everyone’s losses: Flynn (Goran Visnjic) sits with his family, Jiya (Claudia Doumit) thinks of Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) appears to encounter Jessica (Tonya Glanz) while in the wild west. Plus, there are shots of Emma (Annie Wersching) looking satisfied while standing in front of a ship, what appears to be Future Lucy looking exhausted, and Rufus declaring, “Let’s finish it.” What needs finishing? Why is Emma so happy? And will Future Lucy be okay? As Emma puts it, ’tis the season — to find out how Timeless ends.

Watch the trailer above. Timeless airs its two-hour series finale this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

