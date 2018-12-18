Get ready for a whole new generation of Queer as Folk.

A new version of the LGBTQ drama — which ran for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000 in the U.K. and was remade for Showtime in 2000 and ran for five seasons — is in the works at Bravo with Universal Cable Productions producing, EW can confirm.

Russell T. Davies, the creator of the original series, is on board the new project as an executive producer, and Stephen Dunn is attached to write and executive-produce, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

While some fans may be disappointed that this new series will be a reboot and not a revival of the Showtime series, EW reunited the cast of the American version this summer, and executive producers Daniel Lipman and Ron Cowen revealed why a revival wouldn’t be in the cards for them.

Sami Drasin for EW

At the time, Cowen admitted that he and Lipman had “shared ideas for stories” but didn’t see a revival of QAF in their future. “This was a show about young people trying to find their way,” said Lipman. “Now we’d have a cast who are all mature. So that would be a totally, totally different kind of show.” As for a reboot, that wouldn’t be out of the question. “If somebody wanted Queer as Folk, that kind of energy, you’d have to go back and you’d have to cast young people,” Lipman explained. “And with Tinder and Grindr, it’s a very, very different world than it used to be.”

But there’s at least one actor — Sharon Gless — who told us she’d jump at the chance to step back into the QAF world: “Sign me up!”

